Zadok: I’m Confident of My Ability to Create Timeless Music   

Nigeria singer, Zadok Aghalengbe but known simply as Zadok has expressed how confident he’s about his capacity as a musician.

The singer who recently released the Preacher of love EP stated that he has what it takes to release timeless songs and quality music.

According to Zadok, the music industry has its demands but with the combination of his team and numerous fans backing him, the journey will be fruitful.

Also speaking about his plans as the year rolls by, he disclosed that he has an EP that is currently making waves, adding that he wants to build on the momentum.

“The EP is actually an expression of what is going to come. So, I just put out different styles and types of music that I would always be putting out. You know I want to do classical music and that is what I am doing right now.”

On what inspired the project,he said “I basically was just true to my sounds; what I did was just infuse.

Furthermore, Zadok assured fans that the EP is the first of many great projects from him, while also teasing about an upcoming album.

“Next for me is an album, that will be next year. My producer and I are already working. As I said, we have a lot of songs in his studio. It’s just for us to collate everything.”