Vesti Technologies Unveils Promo to Reward Users

Vesti Technologies Incorporation, a financial services provider for immigrants in collaboration with Shuttlers, a tech-mobility company has lined up promotional activities to reward users and boost customers’ experience.

The firm stated that the activities are expected to catalyse the way individuals interact with the two companies while increasing brand awareness.

To kick things off on a high note, all Vesti users will get 50 per cent off their first ride on Shuttlers. This discount is accessible through a promo code available on the Vesti app.

The Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Vesti, Olusola Amusan, said: “The future we are betting on is a future where every human can move anywhere and be free to access both advisory services on education pathways and payment solutions.”

Amusan added that people would need to move from one place to another either from workplaces or homes and vice versa. “We love the opportunity to engage with Shuttler’s solutions to experience a simpler, better way to commute.”

The COO also noted that Vesti’s commitment to providing tailored payment products for all users is unwavering. This is because it delivers hassle-free guidance and financial services to immigrants moving to the US and other top destinations in North America and Europe.

Amusan disclosed Vesti’s vision is to be the go-to financial services platform for the next 1 billion immigrants and the company is on a mission to be the preferred platform for immigrants before they emigrate, providing information, community and ultimately a smooth transition to immigrants.

Founded by two brothers who immigrated to the US, “The company is backed by both Africa and US-based investors and boasts of a thriving community of dreamers who represent the next generation of builders”, says Amusan.

The CEO of Shuttlers, Damilola Olokesusi expressed his excitement about the partnership.”Both brands have a lot in common; the more obvious one being that we believe humans are fluid and need to move seamlessly.

“At Shuttlers, we pride ourselves on being futuristic, which is evident in the globally-relevant transportation products and solutions we’ve built.”

Olokesusi highlighted that partnership offers a glimpse into their vision to scale globally. “There is no better partner to do it with than Vesti, a brand dedicated to ensuring financial inclusion for new immigrants,” he emphasised.

As part of the partnership, Vesti and Shuttlers will use their collective expertise and existing technologies to bring the new promotional activities to market.

Vesti and Shuttlers are already discussing the next steps, adding their eagerness to move forward in implementing and launching the second phase.

While the second phase of this partnership will offer a 25 per cent discount code on ‘Education Pathways’ to Shuttlers’ users,

Olokesusi said that for over six years they have been dedicated to changing the stressful and inefficient transportation narrative in cities.

This is as they also aspire to transform transportation into a productive and stress-free experience for individuals, professionals and corporates who want to move with purpose.

Over 70,000 individual professionals and 80 businesses use Shuttlers’ bus-seat-sharing solutions to enjoy safer, more reliable and affordable transportation whilst boosting productivity.