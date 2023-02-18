Union Orders Bank Staff to Stay  Away from Duty Over Mob Attacks  

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has asked its members to begin sitting at home to ensure safety of the lives, especially in states where banks are being attacked by protesters.

In a letter to members dated February 17, 2023 and signed by the national president of the association, Mr. Okusoji Oluwole, the union said the secretariat has been inundated by complaints from its members over threats to their lives by protesters who attack banking facilities.

Consequently, the association said: “ We issued warnings and appeals to the government to provide security measures for the safety of lives and properties of our members within and around the banking premises. But regrettably, the attacks have continued without any form of security for the safety of our members, the recent being the attack today, February 17, 2023, at one bank branch at Epe, Lagos State.

“We cannot leave the lives and properties of our members to obvious danger. Consequently, all members should from today, stay away from work in any state where banks are attacked. This is to continue every day until normalcy is restored.”