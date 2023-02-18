Still on the Penalty Point System

Road Safety

A fortnight ago, I accosted a mother of three along 4th Avenue in Gwarinpa, Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory. She was driving an ash coloured Toyota Camry with an Abuja registration number. The woman’s offence was driving with her 6 years son and 5 years daughter seated in the front passenger seat, which was risky, unsafe and illegal.

I know a number of mothers and men who indulge in this practice won’t see anything wrong in this. However, if this was in any developed clime, this risky driving behaviour will be viewed differently with tougher punishment. This was why I took my time to enlighten her on the inherent risks, as well as educate the lovely children instead of issuing a citation.

Interestingly, when I concluded the first part of my focus last week on Penalty Point, I informed you of the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations which makes it compulsory for all occupants of a vehicle to strap themselves. Even though a lot of progress has been made in this direction by the Federal Road Safety Corps and the motoring public, some people are yet to come to terms with the value of the seatbelt as a safety device in the event of a road traffic crash.

Seatbelt use violation attracts 2 points and a penalty of N2, 000. It refers to driving a vehicle without using a seat belt and/or without ensuring that other passengers in the vehicle use seatbelts. I once told you that authorities in the UK are concerned that around 30 percent of people who died in cars in 2021 were not wearing a seat belt – some 200 men, women, and children.

This is despite the fact that most drivers and passengers now comply without a second thought. In fact just under 95 percent of drivers in all vehicle types were wearing seatbelt in autumn of 2021. The fine for not wearing a seat belt currently stands at £100 although observers are calling for much stiffer penalties which is my position too.

Excessive speeding remains our number one major infraction responsible for over 56 percent of recorded road traffic crashes and deaths. Speed limit violation attracts 3 points and a penalty fine of N3000- it refers to driving a vehicle or riding a motorcycle/tricycle on the highway in excess of the prescribed speed limits for a category of vehicle or road. Maximum speed limits for different categories of motor vehicles are as follows: 100km/Ph for cars on the expressway, 90 km/Ph for taxis and buses while in built-up areas, the limit is 20-50 km/Ph.

When I set out to write on “The Penalty Point System”, I did not expect positive reactions from readers simply because very few are excited about being arrested. I, however, did expect some readers to find the topic timely since the focus was to guide motorists on relevant traffic offences and penalties. My joy therefore knew no bounds when one of my writers complained that I left out overloading which to him is a serious offence. In his text, he said, “you left out overloading of goods and passengers think it should attract a fine.”

Today I wish to conclude on these offences even though I fear that I might end up not treating some others. This is why I am using this medium to plead with my editor to allow me to run this piece for another week to ensure that everything about traffic infractions as contained in the notice of offence booklets which I referred to last week is fully exhausted.

My first focus for this week is on corporate offences that relate to companies such as construction companies and hospitals. This is because quite often these two constitute hindrances to our operations. For some years running, hospitals who should complement our rescue efforts often frustrate our rescue teams by rejecting road traffic crash victims on flimsy excuses such as the absence of beds victims and in some cases they insist on the payment of specified sums before the admission of the victims.

Although there is a measure of improvement in this direction, there are still some bottlenecks and that is why I have chosen to start with the Medical Personnel/Hospital Rejection Of Road Crash Victim which carries no points with a fine of N50, 000. It refers to Hospital or Medical personnel refusal to accept and administer treatment on Road Crash survivors or accept corpse(s) of victim(s).

The next is Inadequate Construction Warning Sign. This equally has no point but carries a fine of N50, 000.It refers to failure of a road construction company to provide adequate warning and/or directional/diversion signs at road repairs or road construction sites. The last corporate offence is Construction Area Speed Limit Violation which carries 3 points and a fine of N3,000. It refers to the failure to adhere to speed limits posted at construction sites and it is applicable to Construction companies.

Let me now focus on the offences that affect you as a motorist. The first is Assaulting Marshal On Duty which carries 10 points and attracts a fine of N10, 000. This offence refers to manhandling a Road Marshal in the course of his lawful duties. This offence may attract prosecution in a law court.

I must emphasize that even though some operatives sometimes constitute themselves to nuisance which we condemn and punish when reported, it is not an excuse for you to manhandle that Marshal simply because you are a retired wrestler or boxer from your village.

Another offence is Attempting To Corrupt Marshal On Duty which carries 10 points and a fine of N10, 000.This offence refers to offering bribe (monetary or material) to Road Marshal(s) by traffic offender(s) in order to pervert the course of justice. This offence may attract prosecution in a court of law.

Caution Sign Violation is often ridiculed by motorists as just a caution sign yet the absence of this in the event of a broken down vehicle has claimed lives. It carries 3 points and a fine of N3, 000. It refers to failure to display the C-caution sign at the front and the rear of the vehicle in the case of a broken down vehicle. In addition, failure to put in place red lights at the rear of the vehicle at night.

The offence referred to as Do Not Move Violation carries 2 points and a fine of N2,000.It refers to driving a vehicle on which ‘Do Not Move’ sticker has been pasted indicating that the vehicle’s movement has been restricted. Examples of vehicle(s) on which ‘Do Not Move’ sticker may be pasted are; a rickety vehicle, Vehicle waiting towing and a Vehicle suspected to be stolen.

I am sure that over 50 percent of motorists must have been pulled over for the Driver’s Licence Violation which carries 10 points and a fine of N10,000.This offence refers to driving without being in physical possession of a valid Driver’s License for the category of vehicle being driven.

For the purpose of this piece, I think it is appropriate to once again refresh our minds on the various classes of Driver’s License which are as follows:-Class A refers to Motorcycle while Class B refers to Motor vehicle of less than 3 tonnes gross weight other than motorcycle, taxi, stage carriage or omnibus.

Class C – This refers to Motor vehicles of less than 3 tonnes gross weight, other than motorcycles. Class D on the other hand refers to motor vehicles other than motorcycle, taxi, stage carriage or omnibus but excluding an articulated vehicle or vehicle drawing a trailer, agricultural machines and tractors and earth moving vehicles. Class E refers to Motor vehicle other than a motorcycle, articulated vehicle, agricultural machines, tractors and earth moving vehicles. Other categories are Class F – Agricultural machines and tractors, Class G–Earthmoving vehicles and Class J–Special, for physically handicapped persons.