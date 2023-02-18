Special Offer: Instant Trolleys Gives 20% Discount, Free Delivery on Food, Drink Orders

In the spirit of the season of love, Instant Trolleys—Nigeria’s most reliable online food and groceries delivery platform—is giving a discount of 20 percent and free delivery on every purchase made via its mobile application available on the Android and IOS app stores February 10.

Individuals who live or work on Lagos Island, in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah—the “islands” of Lagos—can now more easily get meals, drinks, and groceries from some of their favourite restaurants, supermarkets, and other businesses that deal in food, groceries and general consumables within their vicinity.

With this exciting news, dining as a king or queen just got a lot easier for residents and workers on the island.

Already, Instant Trolleys provides the best rates for just about any food or grocery item anyone needs. This special offer just made it better.

Some of the restaurants on the platform and their locations are:

Grubs International Limited – Freedom Park, Gate 4, Campbell Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

Jaybee Sharwarma and Grills – Elegushi Private Beach, Ikate, Lagos

Sire Empire – 4 Turton Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

Reform Juice – 11 Glover Road, Ikoyi

Ofada’s Hut – Block D, Unit 4, Falomo Shopping Complex, Ikoyi

The Burger Place NG – 14, Emma Abimbola Cole (off Fola Osibo), Lekki Phase 1

La Estee’s Delicacy – 22, Olayinka Obire Street, Osapa London, Lekki

Amala Tee – 7, Lawal street, Gbara, Jakande, Lagos

PEPPER RONI – Ikota Shopping Complex, Road 3, Ikota, Lekki, Lagos

KURRY “N” CHILLI – 144 Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

Chilliplace Catering Services – 27, Mojood Odofin Street, Lagasa Town, Ibeju Lekki

Judy’s Bistro – Saliu Obodo Street, Ajah, Lagos

Real Grilled Finger Foods – 18 Abgomalu Court, off Freeman, Obalende

Cottage Restaurant – Matti’s Plaza, Osapa London, Lagos island

Lekki Corner Market – 24, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

Quickmart Supermarket – 9 Otunba Adedoyin Ogungbe Crescent, Lekki Phase 1

Mr Sphinx Restaurant – 1, Victoria Arobike, Lekki Phase 1

Foodkot – 288b, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos

The Pizza Company – 36, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island

Lowcol Foods – Admiralty Way, Beside Hubmart, Lekki Phase 1

Zanzibar Sweet Taste Lounge – Badore Ajah

RadCupps – 1 Gbola Salami Street, Agungi, Lekki, Lagos

Other businesses in the food and groceries ecosystem on the islands of Lagos can now also onboard onto instant Trolleys and, consequently, attract buyers, increase visibility and have their products ordered and delivered seamlessly. As an Instant Trolleys vendor, vendors would pay no commission charge for the first month; they also enjoy access to thousands of customers, swift remittances, and can track orders from pickup to delivery at no additional cost. Visit www.instanttrolleys.com to sign up.

Signing up as a customer on Instant Trolleys is easy: visit the mobile application store on your Android or IOS device, search for and download “Instant Trolleys” and register through the easy-to-follow steps. And voila! You are on board the easiest way to order food, drinks and groceries online!

Originally ideated as far back year 2002 and committed to inspiring innovation across the world, Instant Trolleys is on a mission to make food, drinks, groceries and other similar necessities accessible at the fingertips of everyone that needs them.

Lekan Peters, Instant Trolleys’ co-founder, said: “It is our delight to provide all things consumable within the fingertips of consumers. We believe that there is no need for anyone to go far before they can delight their taste buds and enjoy great meals, drink, groceries and more. We are glad to provide delightful meals and more to our customers within a few clicks.

“We also take pleasure in providing businesses in the food and consumables value chain in Nigeria with extended access to more opportunities around them through our platform which connects them with an impressive network of customers and riders to help them grow their customer base and achieve their various business goals.”