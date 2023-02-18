Range Rover Autobiography Wins Nigeria’s Luxury SUV Award of The Year

Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors Plc., one of the subsidiaries of the respected Nigerian owned conglomerate, Coscharis Group has been rewarded through one of its iconic luxury brands, Range Rover Autobiography, as the Luxury SUV of the Year and a posthumous award to the Group’s late Vice President, Mrs. Charity Maduka for her contribution to the automotive sector during her lifetime. The awards were presented at this year’s Nigerian Auto Journalists Association award night held recently at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos.

The award for the luxury SUV category was keenly contested with other tested luxury brands but the Range Rover Autobiography came tops according to the organizers after strong consideration of the market acceptance of the Range Rover Autobiography in all ramifications. The Range Rover Autobiography variant has its special appeal and style that resonates with its priority audience when it comes to luxury, class, comfort and performance. Receiving the award on behalf of Coscharis Motors, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group dedicated the award to all the Jaguar LandRover brand enthusiasts for their acceptability of the all new Range Rover Autobiography as their preferred luxury automobile of choice. In his words, “this award only reconfirm the exact position of the all new Range Rover Autobiography as the peak of the pack when it comes to the most loved and reliable luxurious automobile for discerning enthusiasts when it comes to luxury in the Sport Utility Vehicle segment and the more reason why this award is dedicated to all our numerous customers for their acceptability.”

Furthermore, a posthumous award was presented to the Company’s late Vice President, Mrs Charity Maduka. To also receive this special award was one of the children of the deceased in person of Mr Cosmas Junior Maduka who is the Executive Director, Aftersales and Special Duties in Coscharis Group, who thanked the organizers for honoring his mum. He said, “this award is special to both the family and the organization as the first to be received posthumously since my mum passed on. This brings back great memories of what she stood for all her life which is creating value for all stakeholders which still remains the focal point of the Coscahris brand she built with my father from nothing to something as a young couple which remains a legacy that both the family and the organization are leveraging on to drive the Coscharis brand to greater heights till date.”

The awards event expectedly attracted various stakeholders that are players in the automotive sector in Nigeria.