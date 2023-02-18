Okoku, Ex-internationals, Commiserate with Siasia over Late Dad



In his moment of sadness and grief after the loss of his father, former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia was strengthened by the presence of his former youth teammates; ex-Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Paul Okoku, McMilan Ogbomo, patron of Enugu Rangers, Benson Ejingu, Chibuzor Ehilegbu, among others, who consoled with him.



Okoku and Ejingu were among friends of Samson Siasia who joined his family during the comforting prayers at the Trem Church, Smyrna/Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, at the

celebration of life for the late father of the Nigeria football icon, who is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Godwin Odiye was not left out of the train of those who condoled with Siasia.



Also, in attendance during the church prayer service were Emeka Donnie Ikpa, Eddie and Peter Nosegbe. Many of his friends, former teammates and colleagues, such as the likes of Nathaniel Ogedegbe and Chibuzor Ehilegbu, sent their condolence messages.



Also, some of Samson Siasia’s ex-U-20 national teammates in the 1983 set;. Femi Olukanni, one of the Olukanni brothers, Alphonsus Akhahon, Dehinde Akinlotan, Taju Disu, Chibuzor Ehilegbu, Tarila Okorowanta, Manu Garba, Dahiru Sadi, Otti Amaechi, Sunday Edema Benson and Patrick Udoh, all expressed sorrow and appreciated God for the life Pa Siasia lived, praying that his “soul rest in peace”.



Reacting to the outpouring of love from his former teammates and friends in the USA, Siasia expressed profound gratitude to all of them for rallying round him at his time of need.

“I appreciate all of then for turning out to attend my late father service of songs and thank all those who sent in condolence messages to wish my family well during my father’s service of songs . I thank Paul Okoku, who rallied round to get my former teammates to show up for this special occasion. It meant so much to me. It felt like a reunion of sorts for us although it was a service of songs for my beloved father,” added Siasia.

“ I also want to thank Mr Benson who stays in North Carolina for supporting me during the occasion. He has always been a great supporter in the past and showed up again for me and my family. He was one of the people who supported the Olympic Eagles when they came to the US for a friendly match before the Olympics in Rio. He is from Enugu state and supports former players and Rangers International.”