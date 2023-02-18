Ohanaeze Youth Forum Hails Buhari for Rei-introduction of Old N200 Notes

The Ohanaeze Youth Forum has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the national broadcast he made concerning the naira swap crisis the country has been enmeshed in following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy.

The president had in a national broadcast directed banks to re-introduce just the old N200 banknote as part of measures to curb the cash crunch in the country.

A statement in Enugu by the President of the Forum, Mazi Obinna Adobe, called on all Nigerians to support the president to sanitize the system, as he implored Igbo youths not to join in the destruction of public property.

He said Igbo youths are happy with the president’s statement, while using the opportunity to thank him for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge.

Adobe said: “We thank the president very profusely for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge. For the first time in two decades, no Igbo man slept at the Niger Bridge hold up during their return for Christmas.

“The president has shown he is a nationalist and his statemanly address gives so much confidence to Nigerians that the naira scarcity issues will be resolved very quickly.”

The statement also warned the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to be mindful of his choice of words particularly against Ndi Igbo.

According to Adobe, “It is quite awful for the Governor of Kaduna State to so relegate the Igbo nation to the extent that he said the votes from one local government area of Kaduna State will be more than all the votes from Anambra State.

“This is very insulting and Igbo youths take exception to such words from the governor. Were it not for President Muhammadu Buhari who el-Rufai now challenges, how could he have been elected Governor of Kaduna State? El-rufai remains unpopular in Kaduna even after almost eight years in power and he knows that and there may not be any governor that abhors the rule of law or serially holds the judiciary in disdain than Governor Nasir el-Rufai.”

Adobe therefore urged the CBN to put in more effort to make cash more available especially to small businesses and the poor masses to ease the suffering of the people.

“With the president announcing the extension of the validity of the old 200 naira notes, we expect the CBN to put in more effort in quickly getting cash available to the people particularly, small businesses and the poor masses.

“It is only vote buyers, election riggers and those in possession of illicit cash that are against the naira redesign policy, as the policy is a fatal blow to corruption, money laundering, kidnapping for ransom and general insecurity,” the statement concluded.