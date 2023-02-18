Nkereffi Women Endorse Dr. Mbah, Other Enugu PDP Candidates

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the women of Nkerefi in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have declared their unalloyed support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah and other PDP candidates.

The women made their stand known at their Special Meeting held at Community Secondary School, Ohuani Amofu in Nkerefi where they trooped out in their thousands to endorse Mbah and PDP candidates for the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

Addressing the women during the special session, the President General of the Community (Women Wing) and former deputy council chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna, said that their endorsement of Mbah was predicated upon his track record in the private sector, humanitarian works on the platforms of the Peter Mbah Foundation, and his ambitious but viable manifesto.

She also appreciated appreciated the contributions of PDP candidates such as Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Hon. Nnoli Nnaji in the development of the area, especially Nkanu East and Nkanu West.

Mrs. Ogbonna urged the women to cast their votes for all PDP candidates, believing that the return of the PDP to power would boost the transformation of the area.

“Dr. Mbah is our son in whom we are well pleased. His track records in the private sector speaks for him. His accomplishments in humanitarian service, especially as it concerns women, children, and the youth speak for him. The St. Cecilia Hospital Owo, which he built and donated for the wellbeing of Enugu people speak for him. And his manifesto speak for him.

“Likewise, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji and Senator Chimaroke have continued to strive to better the lots of our people” she stated.

Meanwhile, in a surprise appearance at the event, two of the PDP candidates endorsed by Nkerefi women, Rt. Hon. Nnoli Nnaji and Mr. Okey Mbah staged a brief stopover to address Nkerefi women.

In his remarks, Nnoli Nnaji reminded the community of how he attracted transformers, road rehabilitation, and the construction of classroom blocks to them.

“If given the opportunity, I will ensure the installation of solar lights, at least 100 of them in Nkerefi, and I will attract more dividends of democracy ” Nnoli added.

Also, the PDP candidate for Nkanu East State Constituency, Hon. Okey Mbah, used the opportunity to thank the women for their support.

Okey Mbah urged them to vote for PDP across board from the federal to the state.

“On the 25th, you know our pictures or names will not be on ballot papers. Please, once you get to the polling booths, look for an umbrella and cast your vote there” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Nkerefi is made up of four autonomous communities, namely, Isienu Amufu, Ohuani Amofu, Enuogu, and Imeoha autonomous communities. It is also made up of two political Wards, namely Nkerefi Ward 1 and Nkerefi Ward 2.