MADE MY FIRST SALE HAWKING JERRI-CAN – BUKIE XCEL

For Bukola Oladeji, popularly known as Bukie xcel, everything is business. The artiste, content creator, movie producer and an entrepreneur started off at a very young age with the desire to win and make impact.

“I lived with my grandma when I was about 6 years old, where we now call computer village in Ikeja. My grandmother popularky called Mama Ikeja sold jerri-cans and buckets outside her house. I was very keen on the business and I would always watch her with a keen interest. One day, I convinced her to allow me to hawk because I usually saw kids hawking in the neighbourhood do same. She reluctantly allowed me but made sure I was well supervised by an adult who hawks too. That day, I sold everything in my care, I was so excited sharing the news with my grandma and felt really accomplished for the first time in my life. That was the first and last time she allowed me hawk. I cried deeply when she passed and ever since then, I have been nursing the idea of having my own business,” she stated.

With a bachelor’s degree in political science, certifications in cyber security, Bukola also loves entrepreneurship. She is the founder of Beecan Media. Beecan Media is an agency that offers services to clients all over the world. Specializing in Talent/Artiste Management, Digital Music Distribution, Talent/Artiste Promotion, Record labels, and Entertainment. Taking advantage of her expertise and experience, Bukola helps other artists promote their music and reach fans across the globe. She also offers music production services for artiste who needs extra help producing tracks, with a networks of A lists and upcoming music producers who partners to help her aid these artistes realise their dreams.

Being an artiste herself, “it was easy for me to identify ways artistes’ struggle which made them quit music out of frustration. Some of which includes the struggle with finding inspiration to write songs then being labelled a lazy or talentless artiste. For this type of people they can easily request for ghost writer. Another issue could be that of not having songs distributed properly to the right streaming platforms or not doing a well-targeted music promotion. Once you identify a problem, an idea is conceived” she says.

Having experienced some of these struggles herself, Bukola is charged with helping both growing and established artists overcome these issues. “For instance, some artiste are better at performing than writing their own songs, but they struggle with the mentality that if you don’t have every credit to their names, then they lack the talent. Some artiste don’t even know how to go about proper digital music distribution and song promotions” she explains.