How to Choose The Right Transmission Oil for Your Car

Bennett Oghifo

Once the car’s combustion engine generates the power, the transmission system moves it to the wheels.

The power transmission process requires continuous friction between the moving metal parts of the transmission system. That causes the deterioration of its components and results in expensive repairs. That is why using transmission oil is crucial.

Choosing the transmission fluid depends on various factors, including the car manufacturer and the transmission type. Here is what you need to know about it.

What is Transmission Oil?

Transmission oil (transmission fluid) lubricates the metal parts and bearings in your vehicle’s transmission. That way, it ensures these components operate in harmony and keeps them safe as they move. Above all, it protects the gear system from overheating.

Types of Transmission Fluids

Vehicle transmissions can be manual or automatic. Each requires the application of the appropriate fluid.

Let’s learn more about the difference between manual and automatic oil:

Manual Transmission Oil

Manual transmission oil has existed since the evolution of the first vehicles. Today, these fluids are used in older car models.

Manual transmission fluid should contain quality anti-wear and load-carrying additives to enhance system protection.

Manual transmission oil is thicker than its automatic counterpart. Unsurprisingly, we should not use it in vehicles with automatic transmissions. Even newer car models with manual transmissions also use automatic fluid.

Manual transmission oils are usually brown to amber and have a more intense smell. Before purchasing it, make sure you read the manufacturer’s manual.

Automatic Transmission Oil

Automatic transmission oils play a fundamental role in lubricating automatic transmissions and power serving systems. They also serve as torque converters.

Automatic transmission fluids are thinner than their manual counterparts and are red. However, the color of the lubricant can vary depending on the manufacturer.

The color-coding system helps users easily differentiate transmission oils from engine oil and other fluids that run through the vehicle. Translucent red also makes it easier to identify contaminants and transmission fluid leaks.

Types of Automatic Transmission Oils

A transmission system consists of a clutch, a gearbox, a propeller shaft, a differential, and a live axle. There is a continuous metal-on-metal contact between these parts, causing damage.

To maintain the efficacy of your car’s transmission system, you need to lubricate it with suitable oil.

Automatic transmission fluids have multiple applications. In addition to passenger car transmission oils, you can also find agriculture, construction, heavy-duty, and hydrostatic transmission oil types.

Engine Oil Vs. Transmission Oil

Engine oil and transmission oil are not the same. Here is why you should not use motor oil in your transmission.

Different Purposes and Uses

As their mere name says, these types of fluids are engineered for different operating environments.

Engine oil is an essential part of the internal combustion engine. Its main task is to reduce the friction between the engine’s moving parts. Apart from motor lubrication, it also enhances sealing, prevents corrosion, and mitigates the appearance of sludge.

Transmission oil, on the other hand, lubricates the transmission parts. It lubricates its moving components, cools the transmission, and enhances the performance of hydraulic systems. It also has anti-corrosion additives and enhances sealing.

Different Ingredients

Detergent ingredients in engine oil contain combustion derivates. However, they can degrade over time, resulting in faster wear of your gear system. The use of motor oil also causes inadequate lubrication, overheating, and even irreversible transmission damage.

Characteristics of Transmission Oil

Like any other oil type, transmission oils consist of base oil and additives. These additives increase their efficacy and provide the transmission system with the highest protection. Here are some of their most essential characteristics you should consider:

Low viscosity: Transmission fluids can flow freely and lubricate different system components Viscosity stability: They maintain the desired thickness under various temperature conditions. Heat resistance: Due to their low viscosity, transmission oils also have a lower boiling point. That is why they need to be enhanced with heat stabilizers. Such high-performing transmission fluids act like coolants, removing the heat from the transmission system. Deposit build-up protection: Transmission fluids consist of detergent and dispersant additives. They reduce the build-up of deposits between the system components that may compromise power transmission. Foam prevention: Anti-foaming additives prevent the air from entering the transmission system and harming its performance.

The components of car transmission systems endure high temperatures and continuous frictions. To minimize the risk of wear and enhance power transmission, you need to choose high-quality transmission fluids.

