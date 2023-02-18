Gemini Luxury Homes Launches New Apartment 

Real Estate mogul and Chief Executive Officer, Gemini Luxury Homes, Nikky Ufondu, has launched a new luxury apartment, Marie’s Acme Luxury Apartment.

The event which also had Nigerian industrialists and investors in attendance recorded a successful mark.

Marie’s Acme Luxury Apartment which is situated at one of the highbrow areas of Lagos has 3 modern bedrooms, 2 modern bedrooms, CCTV surveillance, swimming pool, modern facilities and 24/7 solar powered system.

The company came into existence in 2018 and has developed a couple of projects that have blown the minds of clients and increased the company’s clientele base.

Over time, they specialise in bringing affordable luxury homes to their clients. Ufondu, who has great taste, style and class has reflected in Gemini home design and her compassion has greatly influenced the company’s constant and ever increasing clientele. The event also afforded potential buyers to see firsthand, the state of the art structure raised by the company.