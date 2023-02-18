FALLACY OF VICARIOUS REMISSION OF SINS

No prayers or blood of anyone can remit sin, contends O. Jason Osai

Man knows ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about the mysterious entity generally referred to as God. In the spiritual enterprise of knowing God, man is groping in the dark. Humanity does not possess the competence to comprehend God; apprehension of God is in the illusions of NASA and other space agencies worldwide. Resultantly, Man’s perception of the persona of God is conjectural and, naturally, varies across the world. For instance, in Eastern Thought, God is feminine (loving and caring) while in Abrahamic religions, the same entity is masculine (egotistic, temperamental and sadistically punitive).

Conversely, the cuneiform inscriptions on the tablets of Sumerians indicate that man’s creator is a civilization known as the Annunaki (Those from the sky). Note that Abraham was Sumerian whose traditions pre-date Abrahamic Religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam). It is therefore no wonder that the self-reference as a Plurality (a Civilization) is abundantly present in the creation accounts of the Abrahamic religions. This is furthered by the narratives of Tower of Babel and the encounters of Ezekiel in the Bible. Incidentally and rather curiously, this perspective of the persona of God is amply implied in numerous metaphoric anecdotes and parables of Tora, Holy Bible and Noble Quran. In African tradition, God is amorphous.

People have the tendency of easily accepting only new information that is consistent with their beliefs but are skeptical of information that contradicts their beliefs. I have written severally that a million barrels of the blood of Jesus (which he didn’t have) do not possess the potency to erase the slightest bad thought harbored against a fellow human being. If we take the essence of Galatians 6:7, which states thus “do not be deceived; God is not mocked. For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap also” and that of Revelations 22:12, which states that “I come quickly with my rewards in my hand to give unto every man according to his works”, then we’d realize that vicarious remission of sins, as constantly and consistently touted by the Christian Clergy, is merely permissive philosophy: it gives vent to the animalistic longings of the human mind for the atrocious acts that pander to the basic human instinct of self aggrandizement. Note further that these two injunctions credited to St. Paul and Jesus Christ, respectively, are universalistic in their relevance; they are spiritual injunctions given to humanity irrespective of creed. In other words, they apply in equal measure to Jews and Gentiles, the later being in reference to the rest of humanity. Note that the second injunction said “according to his works” not faith. Therefore, this humanly incomprehensible complex of the cosmos is on autopilot; the laws of Nature are firmly in place for people to react to and receive as they deserve.

Beginning with my primary constituency, as teachers, God (Whoever or Whatever He, She, They or It may be) has given us charge of students to groom in learning and character for humanity. The least teachers should do is to be conscious of God’s presence as they interact with the students. A student walks into a teacher’s office in distress for a reason that is on the teacher’s desk or that the teacher can assist with and the teacher demands gratification in cash or in kind (including the “horizontal installment”), the teacher has erred in the sight of God and no amount of the blood of Jesus can wipe it away; no amount of frenzied prayers laced with gyration and glossolalia by a million “men of God” can, either. Sure as sunrise in the morning, the essence of Galatians 6:7 and Revelations 22:12 SHALL apply in full measure and force. It is natural law.

As it applies to teachers so it applies to every profession, calling and position in humanity. The blood of thousands who die on the roads and in hospitals because a politician and/or a bureaucrat has appropriated the funds meant for those facilities to self, family or friends is on the head of the officers. The tears shed by students whose education is frustrated because of the selfishness of authority figures cannot go unpunished. The list goes on in every direction of service to humanity. No prayers or blood of anyone can remit the sin.

Treating others with the love and care that God has given humanity is the essence of praying without ceasing; it is positively playing God, and affirms the timeless adage “man is God to man”. It is God consciousness. “Therefore in all things, whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law” (Matt 7:12). Responding to the question of the great commandment, Jesus said thus: “Thou shalt love the Lord they God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments HANG ALL THE LAWS” (Matt 22:37-40). Matt 25:34-45 captures the works and deeds essence of salvation in Jesus’ ministry. Essentially, the verses entreat the faithful to treat everyone they come in contact with as they would treat the Lord saying “inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me”. These emphasize the works and deeds essence of salvation to the total exclusion of faith.

A thawed mind looks beneath the metaphors, allegories and parables (MAP) of the Scriptures across credal hedgerows for expanded and enlarged perspectives, greater awareness and God consciousness. If every individual in humanity imbibes the above philosophy and behaves accordingly, then the abundant gifts of God to mankind will be applied to serve the needs and purposes of all. Given this, poverty, hunger, fear, strife, war and the vices that create conflict in humanity will be eradicated thereby ushering in peace and harmony in the world. There and then, man will have commenced the arduous spiritual journey to the Land of Canaan, which Plato referred to as the Ideal State and St. Augustine of Hippo called City of God.

Prof Osai writes from Port Harcourt