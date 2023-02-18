Elon Musk’s Starlink features Payday as preferred payment option

Starlink, the trending satellite internet constellation launched by Elon Musk has listed Payday as a reliable and most preferred payment option for Nigerians to purchase and make payment for their router.



“For Naira payments, please use Payday”, reads a statement on Starlink’s official order page which shows up after a customer has specified their service address.

The listing of Payday on Starlink will strengthen links and reaffirm Payday as Africa’s most reliable payment solution.



Online Purchases for Starlink router is now accessible and can be easily done with Payday VISA or Mastercard.