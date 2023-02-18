  • Saturday, 18th February, 2023

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Other Matches on GOtv this Weekend

After failing to defeat Dortmund in the first leg fixture of UEFA Champions league Round of 16 on Wednesday, London giant, Chelsea will be seeking to rebound when they take on Southampton in one of the English Premier League’s weekend games.Chelsea will look to rekindle fans’ faith and return to winning ways when they host The Saints at Stamford Bridge today at 4:00 p.m. on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31).


Currently seated mid-table of the English Premier League, a win over Southampton will keep Chelsea’s chances of competing in one UEFA champions league or the Europa league alive.
On Sunday, North London side Tottenham will continue its battle for a UEFA champions league spot as it plays host to East London side, Westham United 5:30pm on SuperSport


Football (Channel 31).
In La Liga Santander, UEFA Champions League holders, Real Madrid, will travel to Osasuna on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. on Super Sport La Liga (GOtv Channel 32) in an attempt to level points and eventually displace league leaders, Barcelona. Athletico Madrid will host
Athletic Bilbao at 6:30 pm., while league leaders, Barcelona will host Cadiz at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, all on Super Sport La Liga (GOtv Channel 32).
GOtv customers will also not be left out of action in Italy as Moza is set to host title defending champions, AC Milan today on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv Channel 33) at 5:30 pm.

