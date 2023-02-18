  • Saturday, 18th February, 2023

Burnaboy, Kizz Daniel, Tems Dominate Tingo Soundcity MVP Awards

Life & Style | 51 mins ago

Tosin Clegg

On Saturday, February 11, Soundcity held the 5th edition of its continental music award festival, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival powered by Tingo Mobile with sponsorship from MunchIT, Pepsi and Desperados. The event held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, Nigeria was anchored by South African actress, Pearl Thusi, and was opened with a superlative performance by Mohbad which set the tone for the night. 

Performers who captured the energy of African music in the course of the night include; Phina, Gyakie, Magixx, Pheelz, Spyro, Ruger, TI Blaze, Zuchu, Gyakie, Seyi Vibez, Ladipoe, Blackbonez, Ladipoe, Vector, Kaligraph Jones, Black Sherrif and a host of others. 

According to the founder of Soundcity, Tajudeen Adepetu, the MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artistes. The initiative, he said, recognises the hard work, creativity and craft of African Musicians provides its global audience access to premium entertainment and promotes the African entertainment industry.

In celebrating the uniqueness of the African music culture, a black carpet reception preceded the award ceremony. Hosted by Eso Dike and Pearl Hart, while Latasha Ngwube and Enioluwa Adeoluwa hosted the fashion police. The reception featured interviews with the glamorous guests at the award ceremony.

Also, the sponsors of the show treated guests to a sampling of their products at the black carpet reception.

The founder of Tingo Moblie, Dozy Mmobousi, said; “At Tingo, we are at the forefront of providing solutions for African businesses. Our platform leverages the energy of the African youths to drive innovation and there is no better ally than supporting African artists and the music industry hence our partnership with the Soundcity MVP award”.

Those who presented awards included Daniel Etim-Effiong, RMD, Mr Macaroni, casts of Shanty made up of the trio of Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke and a host of others.

The award ceremony had 15 categories, out of which Nigerian singers won 12. It also featured special recognition for innovators in different fields including business, fintech, fashion and more.

While Senegalese singer Akon received the Legend Award, highlight of the night was the special tribute to the recently departed entertainers including South African rapper, AKA who met an untimely death on the morning of the award ceremony.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.