Bullet Energy Tournament Tips off March 14 in Asaba



The Bullet Energy drink Women’s Tournament has been confirmed to take the tip off March 14th in Asaba, Delta State. The all-ladies competition sponsored by Bullet Energy Drink will run through, March 19.



The Sam Oguche Foundation which organises the competition said the date is confirmed and the invited teams had since been notified.

“We have taken into consideration all national and even international events billed for that period before settling for the date. You know we had planned for February but we had to move it forward as we didn’t want teams travelling in between the election dates. There was also the National Youth Games also planned for Asaba but all that has been taken care of. We hope to give the players the quality of competition they deserve and it’s all worked out now,” Sam Oguche said in Lagos on Wednesday.



The venue for the competition is in top shape now having recently been used for the National Sports Festival in December and is being well maintained for the forthcoming National Youth Games.

The winners’ cash prize has been raised by a hundred per cent. The winning team will now take home N2million as the prize money as against N1million for the last edition that was held in November in Lagos. The Lagos event though was held for the men and women’s teams

The improved package means the runners up will go home with N1million and the third placed team will earn N500k.



The Bullet Energy drink basketball tournament began as a junior camp for young players in Onitsha, Anambra State nearly one decade ago.

Kwara Falcons won the men’s trophy in December while the First Bank women won their category.



The Bullet Energy Competition helped prepare Kwara Falcons effectively for the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s playoffs. The Ilorin-based team beat the other seven teams in the NBBF playoffs that began just two days after the Bullet Energy tournament.

The Asaba competition is expected to help build up the women teams ahead of the national league which is planned to return in the second quarter of the year.