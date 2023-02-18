Brentford Coach Identifies Olise, Eze as Top Palace Players



Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be able to count on the services of Wilfried Zaha this afternoon when his side face Brentford in a Premier League game at the Gtech Community Stadium.



The Ivory Coast international has missed Palace’s last two games in the topflight due to a hamstring injury, and is few weeks away from returning to group training.



Brentford boss Thomas Frank has underlined that the Eagles are a threat in attack even without the missing Zaha, and urged his players to be at their best if they are to extend their ten-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.



The Danish football tactician namechecked former Super Eagles invitees Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze as he spoke about the quality players at the disposal of Vieira.



Reacting to Zaha’s absence, Frank was quoted as saying by Brentford’s official website : “[Michael] Olise, [Eberechi] Eze and Zaha – I know Zaha isn’t playing – are three top individual players.



“They have other individual players in [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, [Jordan] Ayew and [Odsonne] Edouard up front. It’s a very strong attack.”

Eze and Olise have directly participated in twelve goals (5 goals, 7 assists) between them in this season’s Premier League, with the latter winning the Premier League Goal of the Month award for January 2023 for his stunning strike against Manchester United.