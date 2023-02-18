Anyim: I Was Never Part of G5, But I’m Proud of Obi



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that he was never part of the Integrity Group of five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G5.

He, however, added that he was proud of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, because he has become a factor in the political equation of the 2023 presidential election.

The group led by Nyesom Wike (Rivers), also have Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) as members.

The G5 drew the battle line when the main opposition party violated its own constitution by jettisoning the zoning arrangement, insisting that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

However, Anyim, a former Senate President while reacting to a story published in THISDAY yesterday, denied being part of the group.

He said: “My attention had been drawn to a front page story in Thisday Newspaper of 17/02/2023 with the above caption. I want to state upfront that at no time was I part of the G5 Governors and or leaders.

“I am sufficiently knowledgeable about the turn of events leading to and after the PDP Presidential primaries and have my own convictions why I should not, in any way, be part of the G5 Governors and Leaders.

“I want to state very clearly that after the Presidential primaries, I chose to remain in PDP as a leader and responsible citizen of Nigeria, who should and indeed do place Nigeria over and above my personal interest.”

Ayim noted that his decision was reinforced by his experience from working with President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said it might be necessary to state that since after the PDP presidential primaries, he had remained a faithful member of the party, adding that he has no intention whatsoever to leave the party.

Ayim noted: “Moreso, as one of my campaign credits during the primaries was that I have remained in the party since 1999 even when many others had moved out and back to the PDP many times.

“On the issue of His Excellency Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, I am to say that I was in the PDP presidential primaries with Peter Obi and others and at some point, all of us from South-east met and resolved to work together, to ensure the zoning of the presidential position to South-east and that whoever among us that got the ticket should be supported by the others.

“When the zoning failed, His Excellency Peter Obi pulled out and joined Labour Party while I continued to the end. To the credit of His Excellency Peter Obi, today, he has become a factor in the political equation of 2023 presidential election.”

Anyim stressed that he was proud of Obi for doing what he could not do.

He added: “For me, His Excellency Peter Obi winning or not should not be the issue but rather his ability to bring Labour Party from nowhere to a position of reckoning is a huge contribution to our political development.

“He has broken an age long myth and should be seen as having immeasurably become a source of inspiration to the future generations of Nigerian politicians and indeed has taken his pride of place in the history of Nigerian politics.

“At this juncture, let me state, and I know many Nigerians believe so, that at this point whom God has destined to be the next president of Nigeria is already settled and no man can change it. It is, therefore, disheartening for people to make and impute assumptions on who anybody is supporting.

“I am certain that I have at no time discussed with anybody about who will win and who will not win. That is the choice Nigerians will make.”

The former Senate President emphasised that he has kept faith with his party, adding that he was still a card-carrying member of the PDP.

According to him, “I am in a very healthy mental state to speak for myself at any time and so nobody should speak for me. Let me, for emphasis, state that the front-page story in Thisday Newspaper of 17th February, 2023 captioned “How G5 Governors, Other PDP Leaders stand on Presidential Choice….” has absolutely nothing to do with me.