  • Saturday, 18th February, 2023

ALAT Fetes Customers with ’Express Love’ Campaign 

Business | 56 mins ago

 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s digital bank, ALAT by Wema has unveiled a new campaign ‘Express Love with ALAT’ as part of ways to show love to its customers during valentine season. 

According to the organisation, the campaign is designed to help customers express love in an exciting manner.

Acting Head of Brand and Marketing Communication at Wema Bank, Morolake Philip Ladipo stated that the campaign further demonstrates the value the bank places on its customers. 

“Our customers are very central to all we do, and we will continue to create value to enable their lifestyle”, she said.

She further explained that the campaign, open to prospective and existing customers, comes with a lot of fantastic prizes.

She said, “The campaign began with an announcement asking customers to express their own love language through art, music, poetry, or acts of kindness.

“This could be in the form of cash transfers to gift someone an experience with ALAT Rewards; paying the bill of a loved one using ALAT or sending someone some airtime or data via the bank’s platform to catch up with them over the phone.

“There is no doubt that the campaign is going to be an exciting one, as customers get to express their affection to their loved ones in different ways.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.