ALAT Fetes Customers with ’Express Love’ Campaign 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s digital bank, ALAT by Wema has unveiled a new campaign ‘Express Love with ALAT’ as part of ways to show love to its customers during valentine season.

According to the organisation, the campaign is designed to help customers express love in an exciting manner.

Acting Head of Brand and Marketing Communication at Wema Bank, Morolake Philip Ladipo stated that the campaign further demonstrates the value the bank places on its customers.

“Our customers are very central to all we do, and we will continue to create value to enable their lifestyle”, she said.

She further explained that the campaign, open to prospective and existing customers, comes with a lot of fantastic prizes.

She said, “The campaign began with an announcement asking customers to express their own love language through art, music, poetry, or acts of kindness.

“This could be in the form of cash transfers to gift someone an experience with ALAT Rewards; paying the bill of a loved one using ALAT or sending someone some airtime or data via the bank’s platform to catch up with them over the phone.

“There is no doubt that the campaign is going to be an exciting one, as customers get to express their affection to their loved ones in different ways.”