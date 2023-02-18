21st Century Partners Oracle on Exadata Cloud 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Foremost Information Communication Technology company, 21st Century Technologies, in partnership with Oracle has launched the oracle Exadata@customer cloud infrastructure to provide custom communication solutions and services to enterprises.

By the newly launched Exadata cloud service, businesses across all sectors can solve day-to-day challenges arising from rapidly changing environment.

Speaking at the launch which took place at 21st Century corporate headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, Chairman of 21st Century Technologies, Wale Ajisebutu specified that businesses will be able to locate Oracle Exadata Cloud directly in their own data centers or receive the technology as a managed service from 21st Century.

He added that subscribers will simultaneously benefit from the managed services offered by 21st Century technologies.

He informed further that the new technology is targeted at clients who desire cloud benefits, but unable to move their databases to the public cloud due to factors such as sovereignty laws, industry regulations, corporate policies and security requirements, amongst others.

“The Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exadata Cloud@Customer would however deliver the world’s most advanced database cloud to customers who require their databases to be located on-premises”, Ajisebutu said.

Also speaking at the launch, Country Head, Oracle Cloud Nigeria, Uzoma Ekwebelem explained that the new technology would provide customers with the needed conditions relating to on-site maintenance of data and security standards with “cloud as you pay” model for organisations that do not want to move their data to public cloud.

She said, “ Instead of investing in hardware for peak usage moments, users can use only as much capacity as they need with 21st Century cloud services, and can increase or decrease this capacity according to their needs during the service period. In this way, companies can access the capacity and Oracle licenses they need while reducing their hardware costs with the ‘pay-as-you-go’ model”.

21st Century said the partnership with Oracle was strategic in their goal to address technology challenges, empower people, and to use technology as a resource liberalisation mechanism and enabler. As an Oracle Hosting Service Provider, it becomes the first company to offer Exadata Cloud@Customer in Nigeria.