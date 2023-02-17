Vicky Haastrup Wins CVL Award of Excellence

The Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Vicky Haastrup has been conferred with the “Award of Excellence” by the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL).

The award was presented to Haastrup at the 58th CVL Leader Without Title (LWT) Sector Leadership Tribute Colloquim in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Nigerian maritime sector.

The Founder/CEO of CVL, Prof. Pat Utomi, said the award ceremony and a leadership colloquium with the theme “Inclusive Human Capital in the Maritime Sector” were organised to honour outstanding sector leaders for their special contributions in the sector where they worked.

The award, according to him, serves as a great platform to celebrate excellent leadership in service, extolling the virtues that distinguish the honorees and made them outstanding sector leaders and encouraging younger ones to emulate such virtues.

A hard working, passionate, compassionate and pragmatic leader, Haastrup also serves as the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of ENL Consortium, President of the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN) and as a Trustee of some professional maritime women groups including the Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT).

Having developed a rare knack for managing people and resources, Princess Haastrup has made remarkable impact in the seaport especially in terminal operation, among dockworkers, professional women in maritime groups, and in maritime education, among others.