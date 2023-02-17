The Voice Nigeria S4: It’s an Emotional Affair at Praiz Knockouts

By Vanessa Obioha

Team Praiz evoked a gamut of emotions at the knockouts, leaving both the audience and the coaches in awe and rue. From Chioma’s atmospheric delivery of Mercy Chinwo’s ‘Excess Love,’ to Deekor’s passionate performance of Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Hero,’ the coaches could hardly stay glued to their seats.

But despite the breathtaking moments, the painstaking task of saving and letting go of talents fell heavily on Praiz. It showed in the ways he tried to cheer the talents and give them a tiny ray of hope till the end of the episode. Even though his dark shades concealed the look in his eyes, the emotions somehow escaped each time he bowed his head or spoke.

In a way, Praiz was calculating in the way he presented his talents. Apart from Nicole, who opened the show but did not meet up to expectations, the next five talents that followed were all saved by Praiz. They included John, Roselyn, Deekor, Benjamin and Aderemi. Although initially sent to the Danger Zone, despite the chants of ‘Save’ by the audience, Chioma would later make her way to the next round as Praiz eventually saved her. She joined Temitope who performed last as the lucky talent to proceed to the next stage.

While it was the end of the journey for Peter, Tolani and Euphoric, Nicole and Timi still got a shot at fame as they were both stolen by Naeto C and Waje respectively.

With Praiz’s knockouts done, Naeto C and Niyola are the only coaches left to showcase the vocals of their talents.