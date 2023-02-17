Ten Hag Hails Man Utd after Draw with Barca

Erik ten Hag was full of plaudits for Manchester United last night after the Red Devils were forced to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Europa League play-off at Camp Nou.

Hag insisted that the Red devils “displayed a lot of character and determination” after his side contested a thrilling first-leg draw at Barcelona.

Having previously met in two Champions League finals – both of which Barca won – the sides are trying to reach those heady heights again.

This encounter at the Nou Camp in Europe’s secondary competition was another step on that road back to the top.

Xavi’s men grabbed the opener when Marcos Alonso headed in at the back post from Raphinha’s corner, but United responded immediately through the in-form Marcus Rashford as he slipped in a finish at the near post.

They showed their resilience to turn the game around as Rashford’s cross was then turned into his own net by Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

But United were unable to hold on as ex-Leeds winger Raphinha’s cross from wide on the right sailed all the way into the net.

Barca, though, almost snatched a late victory when Casemiro’s attempted clearance struck his own post, but little separated the sides heading into next Thursday’s second leg.

In Austria, a late header by midfielder Nicolas Capaldo earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over AS Roma at the Red Bull Arena.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma controlled the game and could have gone in front minutes before halftime through striker Tammy Abraham but his shot from inside the box was saved by goalkeeper Philipp Kohn.

The Italians had another chance nine minutes from time when Andrea Belotti’s close-range strike crashed against the crossbar.

But Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic set up Capaldo with a lofted pass into the box for the Argentine to nod in the winner in the 88th minute.

In Amsterdam, Union Berlin were unfortunate not to beat Ajax Amsterdam away in the goalless first leg of their tie at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Bundesliga frontrunners had the ball in the home net after 66 minutes when Morten Thorsby fired the ball in from close range, having cleverly deceived two defenders as he chested down a cross from Jerome Roussillon.

However, VAR showed his arm made contact with the ball when controlling it and the strike was chalked off.

Union deserved a goal, having shown most of the attacking initiative on the night plus effectively closing down the space Ajax needed for their passing game, but must now look to secure a last-16 place when they host the second leg in the German capital next Thursday.

In Poland, Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk beat Stade Rennais 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Dmytro Kryskiv and Artem Bondarenko, while Karl Toko Ekambi’s volley in the second half gave the French side hope for the second leg next week.