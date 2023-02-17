Standard Chartered Launches Aspiring Entrepreneurs Programme

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited in partnership with FATE Foundation and Youth Business International (YBI), has launched the second cohort of the SC Futuremakers Aspiring Entrepreneurs Programme (AEP).

The initiative that is sponsored by the Standard Chartered Foundation, kicked off the 2nd cohort with 40 entrepreneurs from the University of Lagos, Lagos State University and Yaba College of Technology.

Standard Chartered Foundation in partnership with FATE Foundation has been running enterprise development interventions since 2020, to help entrepreneurs build resilience and develop the requisite skills needed to thrive in emerging economies. In 2020/2021 the first intervention was designed and implemented in collaboration as the Business Recovery Programme (BRP) providing enterprise development support to over 800 young entrepreneurs especially during the peak of the COVID pandemic, across the country.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Branding and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Dayo Aderugbo, said, “Through Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, we’re championing economic inclusion for young people from low-income backgrounds, once success story at a time. We believe that social and economic inclusion leads to more prosperous and sustainable communities. Futuremakers is our global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people in our communities.3 Our aim is to raise USD75 million (through fundraising and Group-matching) between 2019 and 2023 to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow. We are excited about the AEP program and the second cohort as they commence their training today. At Standard Chartered, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to be agents of change for society and wish our 2023 cohort all the best.’

Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, added the foundation is delighted to have partnered with Standard Chartered Foundation and YBI to design and implement the Aspiring Entrepreneurs Programme Futuremakers,