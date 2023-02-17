Rector Seeks FG’s Subvention, Waivers for Aviation College

The Rector of the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, Yakubu Okatahi, has called on the federal government to support the institution with grants and subventions for the school to fully achieve its mandate of teaching and research.

Okatahi made the call during an interview with aviation correspondents, who were in the college for one-week training.

He also said the school was open to investors who are willing to partner with it through the Public Private Partnership arrangement.

According to him, the Kwara State government has lived up to its expectations in funding the school but subvention and support from the federal government will go a long way in putting the institution on an international pedestal.

He noted that currently, facilities within the college need upgrade, with at least three unserviceable trainer aircraft that would cost about N4.5 million to fix.

He is of the opinion that since the school is training Nigerians who would eventually go back to impact the community, the federal government needs to extend same subventions that it gives to other institutions, to enable the college benefit from it.

“The state government is trying its best, it is proactive and is keen on developing the school, salaries are paid as and when due, the state government released money for aircraft and parts purchase, fuel and upgrade of the college but it will be very good for federal government to help us, the waiver on spare parts should be extended to us, they should give us subvention yearly because we are training Nigerians,” he said.

Okatahi, who disclosed that the college would introduce Engineering and Cabin Crew courses in the new session to shore up its revenue, revealed plans to increase the school fees from N12.5 million to over N17 million for a full course.

“Yes, we need partners and investors, we need more funding, we source our forex from the third tier market, it’s been very expensive, all expenses here are based on dollar, therefore, it is reasonable for us to increase the fees.

“Now our school fee was N12.5million for the whole course but we have increased the fees now. NCAT Zaria is now charging over N17.5million. We will not stop at N17 million because it is not adequate but we have not determined how much it is going to be.

“NCAT gets subsidies from the government and grants. They also share in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement money. They share the money being collected by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). We don’t get anything. So, we don’t have anything to cushion the effects of aviation fuel price increase. Our school fees will be more than N17.5million,” the IAC Rector said.