Reasons Why Digital Currency Trading will Remain- Dim Thomas Chukwuma

Dim Thomas Chukwuma, founder of Dimy Xchange, a profound digital Currency trading company explains reasons why digital currency trading will remain.

The 30th January, 1998 born believes strongly in the journey of digital currency and also its future.

The first reason is it’s acceptability. Bitcoin for example after the launching of blockchain since 2009 has 190 million users worldwide. This acceptance shows the unflinching believe people have in digital currency. It’s trusted by many and millions of people worldwide have exchanged their material things for digital currencies.

This global acceptance is the greatest asset digital currency has. It’s a mode everybody is begging to key into.

The second reason why digital currency will remain is its reliability. Digital currency is the most reliable means of exchange. It doesn’t require you moving from one place to another. You can actually perform virtually every transaction from your comfort zone. All you need is a smart phone with data. It’s transaction is safe and instant.

These two enormous reasons above are more than 10 million reasons why digital currency trading will always remain. My advice however is directed in two batches.

One is directed to the government. At this point, the Nigerian Government should find a way to give way for and invest largely in digital currency. This will elevate Nigeria’s finance status to the level of foreign countries and also be a gold mine for Nigeria to acquire wealth.

The second advice is directed to the youths. “The earlier, the better”. Although a handful of youths are keying into digital currency trading but there is need for more youths because the space is so wide like the sky, where every bird can fly without colliding.