  • Friday, 17th February, 2023

Ports & Cargo Launches Graduate Trainee Scheme

Business | 4 mins ago

In line with its industry leadership objectives and in fulfillment of its promises to the Council of Registered Engineers (COREN) at its 2022 Annual Conference, SIFAX Group has kicked off one of its industry capacity development initiatives.

The one-year programme will afford the participants the opportunity of practical technical training and mentorship. 

Speaking at the induction ceremony held in Lagos, Managing Director, PCHS, John Jenkins, said the programme was launched to address the shortage of competent technical manpower in the country’s maritime industry as well as provide job opportunities for young and competent Nigerian engineering graduates.

His words: “We designed this engineering graduate trainee scheme for two major reasons. First is to open Nigerian young engineering graduates to the immense opportunities that abound in the Nigerian maritime industry. We want them to know they can build a long career in maritime.”

In his remarks, Christopher Nnamuah, HR Manager, PCHS, said the scheme would also serve as a succession plan programme to groom the next set of engineers both for the company and the industry at large.

