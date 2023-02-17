OPEN LETTER TO THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF APC

I am writing you this open letter as a concerned member of our great party as regards the forth coming gubernatorial primaries of our party in Kogi State. History they say is replete with examples and it reminds us of how similar happenings in the past have helped shaped many political associations and political parties. The APC as a political party is built on the tenets of justice and fair play and that is why it is today recognised as the best political institution yet in our democratic journey as a nation. Any deviation from this ethically oriented or ideological posture for this great party through acts of deliberate omission or commission would lead to a great calamity that would lead to the destabilization of our treasured party.

Why am I writing you this open letter at this time? It is because the bird cried in the night and the baby died the next morning. It has come to our attention the plot by the Governor of Kogi State and the leader of the APC in the state, Yahaya Bello to handpick the delegates for the forthcoming guber primaries of the party in the state. There is evidence on the ground that it is no longer in the realm of a rumour. Mr.Chairman, it is now really annoying when it is a known fact that Yahaya Bello who was one of the greatest beneficiaries of the magnanimity of due process championed by the Constitution of our great party is the very one scheming to negate the tenets of due process our party is known for, and therefore should be called to order.

Bello has a lot to prove in this regard because we would not allow anybody no matter how highly placed to think he can preside over the death of this party which has become a memento for our struggle for genuine democracy and developments in all its ramifications.

I therefore wish to use this letter to appraise you of what is happening clandestinely, and which has now become something in the public domain because even the walls have ears. Please use your good office to nip it in the bud. This is because the Presidential election is at hand and as party men I think we should not be engaged in anything that would bring our party to disrepute as its consequences politically would be too grave for us as a party to bear. Kogi people are now more politically sophisticated and they must be allowed through a credible process to recruit their leaders as this is what differentiates us from the other political parties. If Imo and Bayelsa States are opting for the direct primaries which is the most acceptable and transparent why is ours in Kogi State different and shrouded in secrecy? Mr chairman, something fishy seems to be happening. The signs on the horizon seems not to be palatable.

Musa Wada, Kogi State, muswady@yahoo.com