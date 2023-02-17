On Rare Move, FAAN Surprises Passengers, Facilities Users With Gifts At Abuja Airport

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have treated her customers to surprise packages of gift bags and rose flowers for their patronage over the years.

The exercise which held at both International and Domestic Terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja was led by the FAAN acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze and her staff in the Corporate Affairs Department.

At random staff and workers at the airport were approached, given the gifts, flowers and a photo opportunities with the FAAN staff.

Speaking on the sidelines in Abuja, Mrs. Hope-Ivbaze, said the idea is to celebrate customers and airport facilities users, stating: “this period, love is celebrated all over the world and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is not left out of the celebrations.”

According to her, “we want to use the valentine celebrations to share love to our passengers and our facilities users to let them know that we care, and we have their interest at heart. We present theses beautiful rose flowers and a token gift to our passengers and some clients.”

Ibvaze also used the moment to assure passengers of seamless facilitations at the FAAN managed airports across the country.

Some passengers who received the gift items were excited about the gesture. Most of them say it’s a pleasant surprise which they have not experienced it before.

A transiting passenger, a military officer from Chad, Major Mohammed, said he’s excited about the kind gesture by FAAN.

Also, Gladys from Chad still said “This is a good surprise and Nigeria is a good country. You have a big and beautiful airport. This warmth welcome and flowers is the first surprise I received” she stated.

Miss Olamide who was heading to Baghdad was just as excited. “This is the first time of experiencing this at the airport. I’m traveling to Baghdad and I really love the flower,” she said.

Also Dr. Shane, a London bound passenger said: “FAAN just impressed me. For the first time I experience this and this is very special. Hope they do it again.”

For Mr. Idris, another passenger, it was a “very nice experience. I’m a frequent traveller so i know what this means. Connecting to Passengers is great.

“We understand the trouble FAAN goes through on a daily basis to satisfy customers in spite the limitations. Celebrating this period with customers that use the services is something that brings joy to me. It shows that you care for the customers,” he stated further.

for Chinechere, FAAN should keep being FAAN. “Keep working hard and keep loving each other” she said.

Mr. Omodiame Raymond said FAAN surprised him. “I haven’t travelled on this period and experienced this. This is my first time. FAAN is introducing new things to the travelling public and I wish them well” he said.

This year’s Valentine activities tagged FAANLentine , according to the Authority was also celebrated across the other four international airports located in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu.

The same activities it added took place with other celebrities and OAPs sharing beautiful FAAN-branded rose flowers at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (MAKIA), Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, (AIIA) and Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), and Murtala Mohammed International Airport and the General Aviation Terminals, Lagos (MMIA) and GAT).