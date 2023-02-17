  • Friday, 17th February, 2023

Messi’s Father Insists Son Not Returning to Barcelona

Sport | 21 mins ago

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains undecided, which has led to speculation of a sensational return to Barcelona for next season.

The Argentine’s contract at the French champions expires in the summer, and both parties are not said to be close to an agreement. Club officials are expected to meet with Messi’s representatives at the end of February

Even if Messi does indeed leave PSG at the end of this season, it appears that he won’t be returning to Barcelona. Sport spoke to his father, Jorge, who appeared to pour cold water on a potential homecoming.

“I don’t think Leo will play for Barca again.

“The conditions have not been met. We have not spoken with Laporta, and there is no offer (from Barcelona).”

It would be unlikely that the club would be able to afford his wages anyway, due to their current financial situation. However, the news is still sure to disappoint Barcelona supporters, who have been desperate for Messi to return to the club since his departure in the summer of 2021.

