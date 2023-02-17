Maiden Abuja International Marathon to Deliver Road Race Culture in the FCT

*Organisers unveil 7UP Bottling Company as Partner of the race

Organisers of the maiden Abuja International Marathon scheduled to hold on April 29 have promised to deliver a road race culture in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the unveiling of Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited as the Refreshing Partner of the event in Lagos yesterday, Managing Director of Universal Resources Generation Limited, Szuszzane Ogunmiloyo, expressed her excitement that Seven Up Bottling Company with its arrays of popular brands were going to be part of the maiden 42.9 km international road race in Abuja.

She said the bottling company has demonstrated its love for sporting events over the years and it was not a surprise that they have come to team up with the project.

“Seven Up Bottling Company, will be our first official sponsor for the very first Abuja International Marathon and we are delighted to have them as our sponsor; they have been reputed as one of the public-spirited companies in Nigeria.

“Their brand of drinks which include 7Up, Pepsi, Mirinda, Teem, Aquafina and others will serve as great refreshment for the event,” Szuszzane Ogunmiloyo stated,

Also speaking at the event, FCT Director of Sports, Lucas Istifanus, assured stakeholders that modalities to ensure a successful event have been put in place, stressing that the Abuja International Marathon will be used as a springboard for the Nigerian Capital city to play host to international sporting events like Lagos.

Istifanus disclosed that about 60 organisations tender interest of hosting international marathon in Abuja but the authorities settled for Unicentral Resources Generation Limited because of its track record.

John Ola Shittu, the MD of Global Link Sem, the official marketers of the marathon, said more sponsors would be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“This is just a tip of the ice berg because we are going to be unveiling more sponsors while the title sponsors will also be unveiled soon.”

Shittu, who was manager of Nigeria international football star, John Mikel Obi, expressed confidence that the marathon will gain prominence in the next few years.

The marathon is expected to feature a 10-day Expo where various Nigerian cultures would be showcased is expected to precede the three-in-one race.

The top three finishers in male and female categories will pocket $55,000, $40,000 and $30,000 respectively while the top three Nigerian finishers will also earn N3million, N2million and N1million respectively. There will also be prizes for top 10 finishers in both categories.