FG Urged to Review National Livestock Transformation Plan

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has been urged to review the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), other similar programmes and broaden them with a clear funding framework as part of a plan to find a permanent solution to the farmers/herders clashes.

This was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday, at the end of the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts organised and sponsored by the Kano State Government.



The communiqué signed by the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Prof. Attahiru Jega, said there were numerous policies and programmes that have been initiated by both the federal government and state governments directed towards modernising traditional livestock management systems.



He said the implementation of such programmes would go a long way in addressing the fundamental challenges facing the livestock sector.

It stated: “Media narratives and profiling by some sections of the Nigerian mainstream media and more recently the social media are negatively affecting inter-communal relations and development of the livestock production sub-sector.



“The traditional rulers and community leaders have proven to be effective Institutions in managing farmers — herders’ relations in all parts of the country, with well-established framework for resolution of all forms of disputes.”



The communiqué noted that the negative consequences of the recurring conflicts between farmers and pastoralists which included loss of lives and property, worsening security in the country, deepening of disunity among the citizens and lowering of agricultural productivity, have aggravated the risk of food insecurity.

It added: “Insecurity in the forms of cattle rustling, raiding of villages and kidnapping of persons for ransom is significantly affecting farmers and herders with enormous consequences on Inter-community relations, livelihoods, access to social services and social well-being.



“The rising crimes have also led to heightened fears, absence of social cohesion and acrimony among some farmers and herders’ communities.

“There is increasing use of sophisticated arms in farmer-herder conflicts in the country resulting in high casualties and destruction of means of livelihood and dwellings of rural farming and herding communities.”



It said there was the need to strengthen and improve the security architecture for the prevention of violent crimes, including cattle rustling, raiding of villages, kidnapping of persons for ransom and trade in illicit arms and drugs.



It stated: “Review the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and other similar programmes and broaden the development options with clear funding framework and mechanisms to ensure effective implementation, supported by strong political will. Such programmes should be environmentally adaptable, socially acceptable and viable over the short, medium and long term periods.”



It noted that there was a need to strengthen the process of litigation for more effective dispensation of justice and handling of the various litigations relating to violent crimes and other perpetrators of violent conflicts.