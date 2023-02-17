Excitement as Beunique Wears launches in Maimi, USA

Among Nigeria’s young female entrepreneurs, Nse-Oblong Akpan, stands tall for her entrepreneurial dynamism and resourcefulness in taking her brand, Beunique Wears to higher levels.

Beunique Integrated Global Concept on Tuesday officially opened its largest United States flagship Beunique Wears in Miami’s Design District.

As part of Beunique Wear’s Art in Stores series, the Miami outpost hosts an original work of Arts. The piece, made out of locally sourced, upcycled mattresses and cushions, intends to begin dialogues on the intimate connection between those items and the structures on which they belong.

Sharing her success story, the Akwa-Ibom State Businesswoman recalled how it all started.

“I am also a Fashion Consultant. I launched my brand “Beunique” Integrated Global Concept Limited, which deals in retail clothing in 2017. “Beunique” clothing is a fast-growing fashion brand fitted to cater for every woman. The brand provides an array of prime fashion products and a well-stocked wardrobe for women of all shapes and sizes, making sure they look good.

Beunique is committed to producing an expanding variety of luxurious and unique apparels to suit and boost the beauty of every woman. The aim of my Business is to raise an army of confident women who exude poise and glamour in our apparels.”

Nse-Oblong Akpan also buttressed on what stands her brand out from other similar wears out there.

She noted that Beunique is different because of its uniqueness.

“That is the inspiration behind the name of the brand. We don’t compromise standards in any way. Quality is key for us, so is consistency. Consistency is part of our success story. Apart from the products we extend the same courtesy to our customers. We also make sure our packaging is always excellent. Once you see our products you know that this is by “Beunique”. We always strive to surpass our competitors in quality, innovation and value and also heighten our image to become the fashion company most women turn to locally and across the border.”



For BeUnique Wears CEO, her biggest dream is to see her brand expanding and exporting within Africa, Europe and America.

“Beunique will evolve into a global fashion brand people love, trust and identify with. I have always been in love with fashion and I always knew from an early stage in life that my future lies in fashion because I love looking good and making others look good.”