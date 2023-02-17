Activated Vision: How Amazing Klef is Changing the Game in Photography and Beyond”

Nigerian photographer and creative extraordinaire, Amazing Klef, is shaking up the industry with his unique vision and undeniable talent.

Born on September 13, 1994, Okwuchukwu Martins Dominic, also known as Amazing Klef has taken the photography and creative scene by storm, with a career that spans almost a decade and a portfolio that boasts of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Amazing Klef has garnered several achievements including the founding of AKtivated Studios and The Amazing Klef Academy – a one-stop location for all visual needs and a creative community for visual artists. The studio and academy have become a “mecca” for photographers, videographers, and other creatives, looking to hone their skills and take their craft to the next level.

He is also the founder of AKtivated TV, an online entertainment platform that has amassed millions of views and a reputation for creating breakout music content.

Amazing Klef is likewise making waves in the Influencer marketing sector as he is also a brand ambassador for well-known Technology brands like ASUS, OPPO Mobile Nigeria and Tecno Mobile, and has worked on a project for the BBC, covering images for Graffiti Artist INSA’s visit to Nigeria.

His awards archive keeps piling up with accolades including winning the “Force of Creative Arts 2022” award at the Trendupp Awards, the AFAA Photography Award 2022, and the “Best Photographer & Visual Artist 2016” award at the Scream Awards.

He has so far in his career photographed notable personalities such as Rema, Buju, Toke Makinwa, Kidi, Nancy Isime, Fisayo Fosudo, Tayo Aina, Ckay, Blaqbonez, Oxlade, Rudeboy of Psquare, Laycon, Zlatan, DJ Khaled, Ice Prince, 9ice, Phyno, Sarkodie, Broda Shaggi, Reekado Banks, DJ Spinall, Orezi, Kizz Daniel, Zoro, DJ Kaywise, Solidstar, Skiibii, Harrysong, Yung6ix, Fiokee, and DJ Coublon.

Amazing Klef’s work has been featured in numerous magazines, TV and radio interviews, and publications, including Big Brother Naija 2020 and Netflix. He has a cumulative audience of over 400,000+ followers on his social platforms, making him one of Nigeria’s most followed and influential creatives.

With his AKtivated Vision, Amazing Klef is changing the game in photography and beyond. He continues to push the boundaries and inspire a new generation of creatives with his unique perspective and undeniable talent. His rise to the top is remarkable, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.