Our APP Will Soon Be Available To The Public -Passy

In a bid to secure and ease the risk of trading, one of the fast growing fintech company is taking a bold move in the fintech industry by launching her mobile app by April.

According to researches it is said that about 75% of Nigerians get scammed while trying to sell or trade their giftcards or crypto.

While the Nigerian crypto section is in uproar due to scams, it is believed that Passyxchange plays a pivotal role among other renowned companies in revolutionizing the crypto section due to their recent many awards and positive feedbacks by customers across the country.

The company has amassed a huge number trades on their website and their verified Instagram page “PASSYXCHANGE”.

“As a part of our effort to debunk crypto related scams and making gift card and crypto trading efficient and easy for Nigerians across the nation before extending our reach to other African countries, we believe our app is a major step and huge stepping stone in doing that” Offor Paschal( also known as Passy) said in a recent interview.

The whole fintech section is eager to see what comes next for PASSYXCHANGE.
Could this app be the thing that revolutionizes the fintech section in Nigeria?

