Nigerian Superstar Osimhen’s Napoli Edges Closer to Scudetto 

Italian side Lazio and Portuguese giants Sporting CP will be in European action this week in the Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively. They are expected to beat their opponents and advance to the next round easily. On Friday, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli and Genk are set to claim three points, respectively, in their away league games against Sassuolo and Mechellen.

In England, the two London giants Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be victorious in their matches against Aston Villa and Southampton, respectively, while Manchester city are expected to continue their pursuit of Arsenal with a win against Nottingham Forest. Inter will welcome Udenise to the San Siro as their expected fine form with a win at home. In Scotland, Celtic should be victorious over Aberdeen as they edge closer to the Scottish title While Melbourne City are expected to beat their neighbours’ Victory.

DATE FIXTURE BETTING TIPS

16 FEB 2023 Lazio Vs Cluj 1

16 FEB 2023 Sporting CP VS Midtjylland 1

17 FEB 2023 Sassuolo Vs Napoli 2

17 FEB 2023 Mechelen Vs Genk 2

18 FEB 2023 Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Over 1.5

18 FEB 2023 Chelsea VS Southampton 1

18 FEB 2023 N/Forest Vs Man City 2

18 FEB 2023 Inter Vs Udenise 1

18 FEB 2023 Celtic Vs Aberdeen 1

18 FEB 2023 Melbourne Victory Vs Melbourne City 2