  • Friday, 17th February, 2023

Nedu Wazobia Appointed Brand Ambassador for LikePlay

Life & Style | 1 day ago

 

LikePlay is a new dating app and social networking platform designed by Africans, for Africans seeking genuine love and friendship. 

According to the Co-Founder and CEO, Precious Igalanugor, while talking about the app said, “while there is a high demand for it (love), genuine love is currently scarce. Our project aims to satisfy the demands of the people out there who crave true romance and friendship”.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Nedu Wazobia said; “I am always excited when people use technology to solve people’s problems. LikePlay is an amazing example of tech solving problems, in this case, helping people find healthy relationships, and love. I’m glad to be a part of this Africa- first app and look forward to an exciting collaboration with LikePlay”.

LikePlay is available to new members at the website www.LikePlayapp.com and is also available to download for Android users on the Google Play Store. Dates for the release of the app on the Apple Store coming soon.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.