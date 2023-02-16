Lassa Fever: 13 Children, Seven Adults Admitted in Edo

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, has said about 13 children and seven adults, who were confirmed with Lassa fever in the state, are still on admission at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH).

The commissioner, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, said the state had continued to record a steady rise in the number of cases, urging residents to complement the government’s efforts at containing the disease by complying with all guidelines against its spread.

She said Edo had recorded a total of 173 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 25 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 15 per cent.

The commissioner said most of the deaths recorded from the disease in the state were persons who were unwell and failed to report to a proper hospital for care until they developed complications.

“Take responsibility to work with the Ministry of Health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other sickness that present like malaria so as to receive early and proper care,” she advised.

“While the government continues to intensify efforts to contain the disease and protect citizens, we urge everyone to comply with all preventive protocols and visit the nearest health facility if they notice any of the signs and symptoms of Lassa fever; avoid self-medication,” she added.

The commissioner further charged Edo residents to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.

The disease surveillance or notification officers’ contacts include: Akoko Edo 07034420077; Egor 08078750376; Esan Central 09074513116; Esan North East 08034897353; Esan South East 07035389297; Esan West 07016618702; Etsako Central 07035411607 and Etsako East 09026339245.

Others are :Etsako West 08060443793; Igueben 08135041727; Ikpoba Okha 08074431217; Oredo 09052887778; Orhionmwon 07032436654; Ovia North East 08036859629; Ovia South West 08130989877; Owan East 07031295391; Owan East 08135649368, and Uhunmwode 08057861900.