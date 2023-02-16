  • Thursday, 16th February, 2023

IG: Police, Other Security Agencies to Deploy over 400,000 Personnel for Polls 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali, has disclosed that over 400,000 personnel from the nation’s security agencies will be deployed for the conduct of the forthcoming general election to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise. 

Addressing a news conference at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, the IG said out of the number, the police will be providing over 300,000 personnel, while the balance will be sourced from complementary security agencies in the country. 

He listed some threats against the conduct of the elections to include fuel scarcity and cash squeeze but assured Nigerians that the situation will stabilize before the commencement of the exercise. 

According to him, “We are very sure the situation of cash and petrol will stabilize before the conduct of the election.”

Alkali emphasised that an intelligence unit is in place to track and apprehend those who may engage in vote buying and others who may want to disrupt the exercise. 

