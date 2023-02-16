EFCC’s Intimidation, Threats against Bello, Allies Won’t Yield Results, Says Kogi Govt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kogi State Government has said the current intimidation and threats by the leadership of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the officials, associates and family members of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, would not yield positive results.

The government, therefore, said, “No amount of intimidation will stop the Governor Bello from supporting and mobilising support for the candidature of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin, Kwara State capital yesterday, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said, “The current display of desperation of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the EFCC to paint the Kogi State Government and its officials in the colours of corruption at all costs is not unexpected.

“Having failed to make Nigerians believe that a 20 billion naira bailout loan was placed in a phantom fixed deposit account with Sterling Bank Plc, he kissed the dusts of defeat, when Sterling Bank unequivocally DENIED UNDER OATH that Kogi State owned such an account or such funds.

“Mr. Bawa then rushed to a willing collaborator and a co-hater of the justice system, the Central Bank of Nigeria, which claimed that it has received the “missing” funds from Sterling Bank. The CBN has since November 2021 till date provided no clarification to the Kogi State Government, whose funds it allegedly received from Sterling Bank, even after three reminders.”

Fanwo added that, “The EFCC did a tactical retreat by failing to file a defence or joining issues after being thoroughly embarrassed by the avalanche of facts presented by the Kogi State Government to Court in respect of a pending suit.

“We will not give in to any intimidation or threats by the convicted Abdulrasheed Bawa, using the EFCC and taxpayers resources at its disposal to fight personal and proxy battles.

“The recent despairing attempt to embarrass and intimidate some Kogi

State government officials and persons related to the governor is nothing but the classic naked dance of a hen whose anus has been unfurled by the wind of truth.

“While we might not dwell on the matter like the EFCC is doing right now because of our own respect for the Judiciary, we make bold to say that monies belonging to the state government are not missing.

“Like the ‘missing’ or ‘fixed’ 20 billion Naira Bailout Loan, the recent attempt is a political tool to silence the governor and distract him from the task of garnering support for the election of the APC Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”