CASIO STARTED MODEL SCHOOL PROJECT WITH 6 SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN LAGOS STATE

CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, together with its Nigerian distributor SKLD has started the model school project with cooperation of 6 senior secondary schools in Lagos State. The project is intended to develop the critical and high-order thinking skills necessary for 21st century education among students through “Inquiry-based learning” lessons.

The main aims of this model school project are as follows:

Integration of Technology in mathematics classroom

Students use scientific calculator to enjoy learning mathematics at class

-Nurturing logical thinking and improving basic academic skills

-Teachers can conduct interactive lessons with students and improve teaching skills

This model school project is also supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in line with the policy of the State to drive qualitative teaching and learning through technology. Officials of the State Education Resource Centre are fully engaged with the CASIO working team for synergy.

Anyone interested in receiving follow-up information about this model school project, please visit the URL below and register yourself.

www.casiocalculators-mea.com/