Boost for Tinubu’s Presidential Aspiration





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

With few days to the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has received a major boost from Niger State following his endorsement by eight local governments in the Niger South Senatorial Zone of Niger State.

Senator Mohammed Bima Enagi, who represents the senatorial zone at the National Assembly, said that the zone decided to vote massively for the Tinubu /Shettima ticket in the election.

Enagi said that the decision was taken at a recent stakeholders meeting where the credentials of the major presidential candidates were x-rayed.

He said that the people were impressed by Tinubu’s manifesto, particularly as it affects agriculture, which is the major occupation of people in the senatorial zone.

The senator vowed that the people would turn out in their numbers to vote for the APC’s candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The people of Niger South Senatorial District will massively vote for him (Tinubu) during the 2023 general election because of his transformational policies for the agricultural sector” Enagi said, adding that “the Niger South Senatorial District is an agrarian territory capable of producing rice that would feed the whole of Africa, hence the need for us to key into policies that would harness our agricultural potentials.

“Therefore, having seen a leader like Tinubu with a sound agricultural policy, the people of Niger South Senatorial District are confident of adequate Government support that would guarantee cultivation of rice in commercial quantity all the year round.”

He stressed that the need for the country to put more emphasis on local cultivation and milling of rice because it would save the country a lot of foreign exchange as well as provide gainful employment to millions of employed youths in the country.

Enagi believed that for Nigeria to experience development, the issue of food security must be settled through massive investment in the agricultural sector, especially rice production in which Niger South Senatorial District is having a comparative advantage.