BetKing Restates Commitment to Empowering Communities

…flags off 5th anniversary celebrations

Ugo Aliogo

BetKing has restated its commitment to enriching communities, while also flagging off activities marking its 5th year anniversary celebration in Nigeria, with several activities across the country.

The company in a statement said since its entry into the African market in 2018, BetKing has grown significantly to become a leading player revolutionizing digital sports entertainment in the region through an array of trusted and quality services.

The statement also noted that the company has continued to grow with a stated vision to positively impact the economy, and today boasts of a presence in all 36 States across the Nigeria and the creation of over 50,000 jobs through its agency network.

Speaking on the milestone, Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, said, “We have come this far because of our customers who have stayed with us and our team members who carry our vision forward daily. We thank them for their continued support, loyalty, and commitment to BetKing. As we continue to grow, we have been very deliberate about making a positive impact in the lives of people and communities where we operate. For perspective, in the last 5 years alone, KingMakers has embarked on several social responsibility projects within various parts of Nigeria. Some of the areas we continue to impact focus on health, sports, education, and overall initiatives that improve the socio-economic well being of individuals and communities.”

The statement further explained that some of the notable initiatives were N70million investment in the National Sports Festival, adding that in 2022, the company sponsored the Para-sports category of the festival, a decision that was made due to the low recognition the category has garnered over the years.

The statement revealed that KingMakers’ support meant disabled athletes could showcase their skills and compete alongside their peers on a national level,

The statement added that apart from sponsoring the Para-sports category, KingMakers also supported 3 para-athletes in the National Sports Festival, equipping them with the necessary resources they required to prosper in their respective para-sports.

According to the statement: The company continues to support the NSF. The Run Club Abuja is a community of Fitness enthusiasts promoting healthy living and a lifestyle of wellness through walking and running in Abuja. RCA created the RCA Half-Marathon as part of its yearly celebration for raising funds to carry out community projects within Abuja.

“KingMakers donated to this cause, as well as supported the rehabilitation of the Primary Health centre in the DeiDei community. The company also donated medical equipment to the health centre.

“The KidSport Charity is a network of individuals that operates as a charity organization and organizes sports development programs for orphans and less privileged young people in Nigeria. Among these sports programmes are the Kidsport Sports Initiative (Sport Initiative) and the Kidsport Charity Cup (Charity Cup).

“The Sports Initiative is an all-year sports program where selected young people train and engage in football development. The Charity Cup is a once-a-year competition that features teams from orphanages in Nigeria playing for prize money to support their homes. Yearly, KingMakers continues to support the NGO for the Sport Initiative and the Charity Cup.

“KingMakers’ supported market women in renovating and rebuilding their shops in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; the company also contributed to the development of young women in sports and education through the Asisat Oshoala Foundation. KingMakers fostered entrepreneurship development in the creative sector through the Aba Fashion week.

Gossy remarked that the celebration not only gives the company a chance to look back at their operations, but also an opportunity to highlight their plans going forward, stating that the milestone is a testament to the possibilities they have created in Nigeria as well as in the sports entertainment industry.

Continuing, the statement added: “The 5th anniversary celebration will run all through the remaining part of 2023 with a line-up of activities designed to celebrate the milestone with BetKing customers, employees, agents for their support towards the growth of our business. These include an anniversary stakeholder event, customer promotions and a novelty match.

“As BetKing sets out for more years of excellence and enrichment, there are opportunities to learn more, listen more, and continue to tailor its solutions to provide customers with the most quality products.”