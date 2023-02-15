Seyi Banigbe’s Book, Can You Handle Help?, Strikes Balance in Home, Career Goals

Rebecca Ejifoma

In her book, Can You Handle Help?, the author and lawyer Seyi Banigbe shared practical nuggets on how to effortlessly live your dreams while attaining career goals and homemaking simultaneously.

“This book is for all corporate professionals and entrepreneurs who employ the services of domestic staff. It is to build better relationships with these domestic staff to improve their work productivity and wellbeing,” says Banigbe at the book launch in Victoria Island Lagos state.

According to the serial entrepreneur, she worries that “One too many women have buckled under the stress of homemaking and motherhood, watching their dreams slip away”. Hence, she reminded men and women that all they need is hard work, grit and consistency to attain their dreams.

Fondly called the Queen of Success Talk, Banigbe highlighted her experience explicitly in the book to help anyone who wishes to hire, retain and optimise domestic help successfully while building their careers and businesses.

Can You Handle Help? is an easy-to-read moral-packed prose. The author says, “If you pay people to help them with cleaning and other menial tasks, then this book promises to help them manage this relationship effectively”.

As a selfless entrepreneur, Banigbe’s life experience has been her blueprint for balancing the equation. “Your relationship with your domestic help is directly linked to your success.

“Having someone to watch your baby at home is sometimes the difference between you getting a multimillion opportunity,” she expressed.

The 51 paged-book, with nine chapters, addresses Slapping Contests, Who Will Wash and Iron These Diapers?, Mama Bubu Happened to Me, Food is Big Deal, Are you Living with A Hardened Criminal?, Are These People Professional At All?, Spell it Out, Love is in the Air, and Can We Talk for A Minute?.

In a nutshell, Can You Handle Help? is specially tailored for everyone, including corporate firms and employees, to augment productivity in the workplace.

Before delving into writing, Banigbe remains the creator and host of Nigeria’s talk show, Binging with GameChangers, which airs on stations nationwide. She is also the founder of Bland2Glam, a famous jewellery brand.

Her passion for selfless service to humanity and motherhood continues to drive her to want to do more. Thus, she has made Can You Handle HELP? available on www.seyibanigbe.com; @canyouhandlehelp; and in all Bland2Glam retail locations nationwide to impact one life at a time.