Osun Gov Restates Commitment to Civil Servants’ Welfare

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday restated his commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of civil and public servants in Osun State.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, at the 2023 Valentine Day celebration, reaffirmed his solidarity and “the support of our administration for the wellbeing and welfare of our hardworking civil servants.

He said: “Worldwide, today is marked in remembrance of sacrifice of love, brotherhood and fraternity among humanity. The symbolism of the day is the imperative of love, sharing, caring and supporting each other for the collective good of the society.

“Today is, therefore, a call on leaders to be people-oriented and for the followers to be supportive of the leadership. Our gathering is in effect a reaffirmation of our joint resolution to act only in communal interest.

“The many activities lined up for today’s celebration are heartwarming. I commend your innovations. You have made the event more meaningful, more productive and deeply rewarding to all civil servants in the state. The talent hunt and the competitions are laudable. I congratulate the winners and urge other competitors to brace up for next year.

“My dear public and civil servants of Osun State, I stand before you with a pledge. Your welfare is my utmost focus. I will at all times accommodate your aspirations as the wheel of government. You will find in me the most civil service friendly Governor in our history.

“As I vow to show love, brotherhood and fraternity, I make bold to say that my government is already demonstrating its affection for our civil servants. My actions on salaries, pensions and other issues are just the beginning. You will see more actions and deeds targeted at transforming the service for greater performance.

“My vision is to deliver a public service that is well motivated, empowered and trained to fast track our development agenda. In me, you have a partner as we jointly work to move the state forward”, the Governor promised the civil servants.”

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adelani Aderinola, described Governor Adeleke as “workers friendly leader whose administration deserves the support of the entire Osun workforce.

He appreciated Governor Adeleke for approving the offset of the backlog of modulated salaries and implementation of their promotion.

He called on workers to reciprocate the good gesture of the Governor through dedication to duty and the neatness of their workplaces.

Speaking in the same vein, the President of Nigeria Civil Service Union, Osun State Chapter, Mr. Kehinde Araposo, explained that the governor has attended to 85 percent of workers’ requests in less than three months.

Araposo described the governor as a pro-workers leader who is showing love to them, commending the many infrastructural projects the government is embarking upon.