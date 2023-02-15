N3bn Fraud: Bello, 3 Others Know Fate on Bail Application Feb. 20

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed ruling in the bail applications by Ali Bello and 3 others standing trial in an alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against them by the federal government.

The judge announced February 20 for ruling shortly after counsel representing parties argued for and against granting the bail application of the defendants.

A senior advocate, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN, who argued the applications of the four defendants observed that the offences brought against his clients were ordinarily bail-able and as such should be considered and granted.

He also stated that bail was at the discretion of the court and that the court should use its discretion in favour of the defendants.

Raji submitted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been investigating the defendants in the past one year without any interference from the defendants.

The senior lawyer disclosed that the anti-graft agency on its own admitted the defendants to administrative bail prior to their arraignment, adding that throughout the period of the administrative bail, the defendants did not do anything untoward.

Besides, Raji argued that EFCC granted one of the defendants permission to travel to Saudi Arabia, adding that the defendant kept faith by returning to Nigeria and surrendered his traveling passport to the commission.

He, therefore, dismissed the allegations by EFCC that the defendants were flight risk and would tamper with witnesses if granted bail, adding that apart from being mare allegations, the anti-graft agency did not support the claim with any evidence.

Raji, subsequently, urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in liberal terms.

Responding, counsel to the EFCC, Mr M. K. Husseini, vehemently opposed the request, insisting that if admitted to bail, the defendants will tamper with evidence as well as interfere with witnesses.

He also argued that the defendants were likely going to jump bail and not make themselves available for trial, and as such, urged the court to deny the defendants bail.

In a short ruling, Justice Egwuatu announced that ruling in the bail applications would be delivered on Monday, February 20, 2023.