  • Wednesday, 15th February, 2023

Hadi Finance Boosts Financial Inclusion in Informal Markets

Nigeria | 1 min ago

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Hadi Finance, Saeed Seghosime, has said that the platform is aimed at helping buyers with a flexible retail experience.

Seghosime said despite being the main contributor to GDP on the African continent, the informal sector remains financially underserved due to a lack of transparency in its transaction activities.

“Hadi is the best solution for a retailer who wants to restock with ease, that helps buyers select your preferred items including funding options like buy now, pay later.

“Making payments is easy and secure. You can either pre-pay before delivery or pay upon delivery either via cash or transfer into our accounts. Once your payment is confirmed, your products will be handed to you, or you can pick them up from any of our hubs closest to you,” Seghosime said.

Bidemi Adebayo, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, is an excellent strategist and project manager.

Adebayo managed 3,000 agents under Trader Moni with 3m+ informal retailers enumerated and grew up in a family of informal retailers with a deep understanding of retailers’ pain points.

The Chief Technical Officer, Efiong Efi-Mbukpa, is a six-year software engineering professional with experience working with Airtel, Venture Garden Group and others. 

He developed a data collection tool for monitoring and evaluation with over 3,500 live agents and over 100k data points collected.

Hadi Finance is disrupting supply chains within the informal market by providing a tech-enabled end-to-end system that disintermediates the FMCG value chain, optimizes logistics for efficient service delivery and makes business seamless for informal retailers across Africa, starting with Northern Nigeria.

Informal retailers play a huge role in ensuring that everyday products reach consumers, particularly at the last mile. 

They provide goods and services to customers who may not have access to conventional retail outlets. 

Despite their importance, they often lack access to conventional banking services, like loans and other means of credit. 

This presents a challenge when scaling their business leading to a fragmented industry living beneath its potential.

Founded by Seghosime, a six-year emerging market-focused investment professional and Adebayo, a seasoned supply chain operator within informal markets, Hadi Finance is a B2B tech-enabled platform that connects informal retailers directly with manufacturers to access the products they need for their business, while providing financial services to the ecosystem including credit and insurance services. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.