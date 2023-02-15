Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation Mentors Cohort one Graduands

The Cohort one graduands of Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation (FBA) Mentoring programme have been urged to make good use of the knowledge and experience they acquired during their one-year training programme to impact their world and make great strides in their careers.

Funmi Babington Ashaye Mentoring Programme is an initiative of the Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation set up to inspire women and skill them to achieve maximum potential in career, business and life.

Convener and Chairperson of FBA Foundation, Dr. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, said FBA is a trusted partner in mentoring and advocacy for women with the focus on nurturing 360-degree woman.

In her opening remarks, President and Head of the FBA Foundation, a Project Management and Mentoring and Coaching Expert, Lola Adeleye commended the Governing Board for working assiduously and ensuring that the graduates interacted with top-rated mentors and industry giants through one-on-one session and seminars.

Lola urged the graduands to allow the key take always, experience and knowledge acquired from the mentorship programme to shape them into the 360-degree women they were designed to be.

Reverend Binta Max Gbinijie, guest speaker at the occasion, speaking on theme: ‘Mentoring Before and After,” commended Dr. Funmi Babington-Ashaye for her contribution especially in the nation’s economy and women empowerment.

While congratulating the graduands for making it to the end, a Financial Executive and Financial Management Consultant, Rev. Gbinijie charged them to make proper and judicious use of the knowledge and experience they acquired from various mentors that engaged them during the mentoring programme.