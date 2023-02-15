  • Tuesday, 14th February, 2023

Fashola, Sanwo-Olu Assures Investment in Infrastructure Will Boost Economy

Business | 1 min ago

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have said, consistent infrastructural investment by several administrations is a propeller of the current economic growth in Lagos State. 

The duo, who spoke at an ‘Interactive Session with the Organised Private Sector in Lagos noted that, since democracy returned to the country and states in 1999, the past governors between then and now, have keyed into Lagos infrastructure master plan that has made the state the best business investment destination in the country and one of the best on African continent. 

Specifically, Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos master plan is centered around building of infrastructure, especially, in the area of transportation that is now aiding economic growth and development, while creating a business conducive environment for private investors to set up their businesses in the state. 

He disclosed that his administration had embarked on improving mobility by injecting funds to deliver an integrated mass transit system, coupled with massive and comprehensive road rehabilitation across the State, stressing that this has also boosted productivity by expanding transport infrastructure, investment in rail and opening waterways.

He said the THEMES agenda of the state government was to make life easier for its citizenry and the business community adding that, “in Transportation and Traffic Management, the state has intervened in almost a thousand roads across the State and built new roads in total length of 125 kilometres, while activated ferry services to quickly move people at business hours, even as it injected ferries of different capacities and opened new jetties.”

He said his administration has provided 3,000 vehicles to service its mass transit network and taxi scheme.

On his part, Fashola, who narrated how road infrastructural development can create multiplier effect in job creation, noted that, road network expands will ensure that communities along roads constructs grow faster and become new destination of businesses. 

He gave an example of recent Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, among others, that were newly constructed, which have reduced man-hours being wasted on the roads prior to now, and how they have boosted revenues for businesses around the axis. 

He urged Nigerians to vote wisely in the next election to ensure continuity at the federal and state levels. 

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), Princess Adegoke Orelope-Adefulire, said, Nigeria has improved in the area of SDGs recently, especially, under the current administration at the federal and state levels, urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of tree planting to preserve nature and ensure the environment is eco-friendly. 

